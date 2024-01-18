Stonegate & Oxbury Bank Introduce New Pullet Finance Scheme to Aid Farmers

Stonegate, a leading egg packer in the UK, has collaborated with Oxbury bank to unveil a novel pullet finance scheme, devised to assist farmers in navigating the cashflow challenges that often manifest during the initial peak lay period of their flocks. The initiative encapsulates two distinct financing options that cater to varying production cycles, serving as a testament to Stonegate’s dedication to addressing the unique needs of the agricultural community.

Revolutionising Pullet Financing

The Stonegate 13 Pullet Finance Scheme, a 13-month facility, comes with interest-only payments for the first three months and is tailored for a standard production cycle ranging from 16 to 76 weeks. In contrast, the Stonegate 15 Pullet Finance Scheme is a 15-month facility designed for a longer production cycle of 16 to 100 weeks, with a similar initial interest-only period. Farmers can avail of a minimum loan of £25,001, applicable for the full or part payment of the pullet invoice, with the added benefit of making early repayments. The scheme offers a fixed interest rate of 8%, devoid of any arrangement fees, and does not necessitate alterations to existing banking arrangements.

Alleviating Financial Pressure

The scheme aims to mitigate the financial strain during the early stages of production, which can be burdensome due to expenses like feed and staffing. The introduction of this financing scheme is in line with the UK Government’s initiative for fostering greater fairness and transparency within the egg supply chain, a commitment announced following the Farm to Fork Summit. Stonegate’s innovative step also echoes its earlier collaboration with the National Farmers’ Union, where it launched an avian influenza insurance policy to further protect farmers from potential risks.

The Broader Agricultural Landscape

In a related development, concerns about the future within the sector have gripped almost a third of British dairy farmers, as per a recent NFU survey. With challenges such as high inflation, escalating energy and input costs, and low milk prices, the number of dairy farmers in the UK has seen a 4.8% year-on-year decline to 7,500. The NFU has urged the Government to secure the sector with industry-wide regulation for ensuring fairer and more transparent supply chains.