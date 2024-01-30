Stoke-on-Trent Petition Advocates for Change in Bus Pass Policy

In a heartening display of civic engagement in Stoke-on-Trent, a petition advocating for an amendment to the bus pass policy has garnered nearly 1,500 signatures. The campaign, steered by Stoke-on-Trent North MP Jonathan Gullis, champions the cause of pass holders wishing to avail free travel before the stipulated 09:30 GMT.

Gullis's Initiative and Parliamentary Support

With a focus on facilitating pass holders for commuting to work or attending medical appointments without being burdened by travel expenses, Gullis's initiative has found resonance with the public. In a significant endorsement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed support for the cause, referencing the government's recent decision to cap bus travel costs at £2 and the provision of funding to councils for improving bus services.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council's Stance

However, the Stoke-on-Trent City Council holds a different perspective. The council maintains that it is not within its purview to alter the timing for concessionary fares, a feature established at the national level. This viewpoint is contested by Gullis, who insists that local authorities possess the discretion to modify this policy.

Bus Passengers and the Concession Scheme

The current national bus concession scheme in England allows for free travel on weekends, bank holidays, and weekdays from 9.30am to 11pm. This timing restriction has irked bus passengers, who feel that a change in policy would be a small, yet meaningful gesture, particularly for those who have been using the service for years. The practical benefits of using a pass for early morning work travel were highlighted by one passenger.

Next Steps

Despite the City council cabinet member Chris Robinson insisting that the responsibility lies with the national government, Gullis is resolute in his determination to leverage the petition to advocate for the policy change. With a groundswell of support and the backing of the Prime Minister, this campaign reflects the power of collective action and the potential of local advocacy to effect national policy changes.