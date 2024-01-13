en English
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco

Motorists in Stoke-on-Trent are currently enjoying some of the lowest petrol prices in the UK, thanks to Tesco forecourts offering a litre of petrol for just 135.9p. This means that filling up an average 55-litre tank at Tesco would cost a motorist £74.75, potentially saving them up to £8.80 compared to the most expensive petrol station in the area. The average price of petrol in Stoke-on-Trent is currently 137.8p per litre.

Petrol Price Transparency

The data, which reveals live petrol prices, has been made available through an initiative by the Government’s Competition and Markets Authority that began in September. The initiative is part of a wider effort by the government and major retailers to provide transparency and ensure fair pricing for motorists. The scheme covers approximately 60 percent of fuel sold in the UK, and the prices are updated daily.

Cheapest Diesel Prices in Stoke-on-Trent

The cheapest diesel prices are also listed, with Applegreen on Waterloo Road offering the lowest price at 140.8p per litre. The national average price for petrol is 142.3p per litre, while diesel costs 150.7p per litre on average, which is higher than the prices in Stoke-on-Trent.

The Landscape of Fuel Prices Across the UK

The most affordable petrol in the UK can be found in Torfaen, South Wales, at a Sainsbury’s garage for 130.9p per litre, and the highest price is at a Shell garage charging 182.9p per litre. These figures are based on standard grades of petrol (E10) and diesel (B7).

Insights from the RAC Foundation director suggest that local competition plays a significant role in influencing petrol prices. Meanwhile, a report from the AA has highlighted the best fuel deals across the nation, allowing motorists to make informed decisions and potentially save money on their fuel expenses.

Business Transportation United Kingdom
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

