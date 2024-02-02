Stoke Mandeville's Spinal Unit Marks 80th Anniversary with Fundraising Appeal

The National Spinal Injuries Centre, located in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, is marking its 80th milestone with an ambitious fundraising drive. The goal is to amass £80,000 within 80 days. Established in 1944 by Prof Sir Ludwig Guttmann, the institution is revered as the oldest and largest spinal unit in the nation, recognized for incorporating sports into its rehabilitation programs. The gathered funds will be directed towards innovation, research, therapy, and the advancement of technology.

Unique Offerings of the Centre

The Centre is not only committed to adult care but also administers the only dedicated children's spinal cord injury ward in the UK. This unique element underscores its comprehensive approach in dealing with spinal injuries across all age groups. Dr. Simon Shaw, the clinical director, articulated the importance of the anniversary and projected a future where the centre continues to be a pioneer in spinal injury research and innovation.

Impactful Patient Stories

A substantial number of the centre's patients suffer from acquired spinal injuries, typically a result of mishaps or infections. Among them is Krzysztof Slosarczyk, who underwent a four-month rehabilitation program following a neck injury from a swimming accident. His recovery journey, which led him to walk again, underscores the Centre's impactful and life-altering medical care.

Legacy and Future Vision

The centre's legacy is not restricted to its medical achievements but also extends to the world of sports. It is credited for setting up the event that eventually transformed into the Paralympic Games. Andrew McLaren, the chief medical officer at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, commended Prof Guttmann for setting high standards of care. As it heads into the future, the Centre's unwavering commitment to excellence in treatment and rehabilitation for spinal injuries is celebrated and looks forward to further advancements in the field.