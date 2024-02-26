Stockbridge Filmmakers to Unveil Groundbreaking Shorts at Winchester Screening Event

In the quaint town of Winchester, a remarkable event is poised to capture the hearts and minds of cinema enthusiasts and social advocates alike. Celia Dumas, a seasoned filmmaker with a rich background in TV production, together with her creative partner Rob Hutt, are gearing up for an exclusive movie screening at the Nutshell Theatre. This Friday, March 13, marks a pivotal moment as they present their latest creations: 'Time Spent' and 'The Door Under the Bridge'. Both films, deeply embedded in societal themes, promise to offer more than just a visual feast—they aim to provoke thought and inspire change.

Unveiling Cinematic Brilliance

'Time Spent', a dystopian thriller that runs for a gripping 13 minutes, has already made its mark in the film industry, bagging 24 industry awards and securing finalist positions at globally recognized festivals, including the Cannes World Film Festival and the Canadian Cinematography Awards. Its companion, 'The Door Under the Bridge', is set to have one of its first public screenings, offering a deep dive into the complexities of the human psyche through the lens of psychological drama. Filmed in the picturesque locales of Stockbridge and Winchester, this short film too, is poised to leave an indelible mark on its audience.

A Platform for Engagement

The event is not just a showcase of cinematic talent; it's an invitation to dialogue. Attendees, ranging from friends and family to cast members and prospective investors, will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with Dumas and Hutt during an introduction and Q&A session. This interactive component is crucial, providing insights into the creative process, the challenges encountered during production, and the filmmakers' vision for a society reflected through the cinematic lens. It's a testament to Dumas and Hutt's commitment to not just entertain but to engage and educate through their art.

Storytelling with Purpose

At the heart of Dumas and Hutt's work is a profound desire to address and spotlight societal issues. Their projects are more than just films; they are narratives woven with the intent to challenge, question, and ultimately, drive social consciousness. Dumas, with her formidable experience at Saatchi + Saatchi, and Hutt, bring a wealth of industry knowledge and a shared passion for storytelling that transcends the traditional boundaries of cinema. Their work exemplifies how art can be a powerful catalyst for conversation and change, making their upcoming screening an event of significance not only for the local community in Winchester but for the broader discourse on the role of film in societal commentary.