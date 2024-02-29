Stevie Nicks to Headline BST Hyde Park, Marking Return to UK after 7 Years

Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is set to headline London's BST Hyde Park concert series on July 12, joining an already stellar lineup for this summer's event. At 75, Nicks expresses her joy at returning to London, a city that fills her heart with joy and inspires her music. Tickets for her much-anticipated performance go on sale March 6, with an exclusive presale for American Express cardmembers starting March 1.

Stevie Nicks: A Long-Awaited Return

Nicks, whose last performance in the UK was at BST in 2017 alongside Tom Petty, has announced her return to the British stage after a seven-year hiatus. This announcement has excited fans across the country, eager to see the icon perform live once again. Her 2024 tour includes a headlining show in Omaha and co-headlining stadium gigs with Billy Joel, showcasing her enduring appeal and significant impact on music.

Festival Appearances and Tour

In addition to her headline show at BST Hyde Park, Nicks is scheduled to appear at several festivals throughout 2024, including Lovin' Life Fest in Charlotte and BottleRock Napa Valley. Her performances are part of a broader tour that sees her traveling across the United States, bringing her unique sound to fans old and new.

Global Music Icon

Stevie Nicks' contribution to music spans decades, with a prolific solo career and her tenure with Fleetwood Mac. Her return to the UK for the BST Hyde Park concert series is not just a performance but a celebration of her musical legacy. As tickets go on sale, fans are afforded the opportunity to witness one of music's most enduring icons live, promising an unforgettable experience.