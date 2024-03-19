Steve Harley, Iconic Cockney Rebel Singer of 'Make Me Smile', Dies at 73

Steve Harley, celebrated frontman of Cockney Rebel and voice behind the 1970s chart-topper 'Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)', has passed away at the age of 73. His family announced he died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, after a battle with cancer. Harley, whose real name was Stephen Malcolm Ronald Nice, was not only a pivotal figure in glam rock but also a beloved radio presenter and a fervent live performer up until his final days.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy of a Rock Icon

London-born Steve Harley formed Cockney Rebel in the early 1970s, alongside musicians Jean-Paul Crocker, Stuart Elliott, Paul Jeffreys, and Nick Jones. The band's debut album, 'The Human Menagerie', was released in 1973, but it was their single 'Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)' that catapulted them to international fame. Harley's distinctive voice and poetic lyrics became synonymous with the band's success, earning them a place in rock history. Beyond Cockney Rebel, Harley enjoyed a solo career and collaborated with several artists, including Mike Batt and Midge Ure, further cementing his versatile talent.

Harley's Battle with Cancer and Final Years

Advertisment

In December, Harley revealed he was undergoing treatment for "a nasty cancer," but remained optimistic about his recovery. He cherished his final tour in Europe, expressing how alive he felt on the road. Despite his illness, Harley's spirit and passion for music never waned, as he continued to sing and play most evenings. His decision to cancel all concerts in 2024 was a poignant indicator of his health struggles, yet his legacy as a 'working musician' who toured until he could no more, as noted by Midge Ure, remains undiminished.

Tributes Pour in for the Beloved Musician

The news of Harley's passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians alike. Mike Batt hailed him as a "dear pal" and "lovely guy," while others remembered him for his passion, kindness, and generosity. Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, where Harley presented 'Sounds of the 70s', shared condolences on behalf of the station, highlighting the impact of his work on air. As the music community mourns, Harley's songs, particularly 'Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)', are celebrated as enduring classics that will continue to inspire and move listeners for generations to come.

Steve Harley's journey from a south London boy to a rock icon is a testament to his indomitable spirit and immense talent. His music, imbued with passion and poetry, has left an indelible mark on the world. As his family, friends, and fans reminisce, the birdsong from his beloved woodland, singing for him in his final moments, symbolizes the natural harmony he found in music and life. Steve Harley may have left the stage, but his melodies and the memories he created will forever echo in the hearts of those he touched.