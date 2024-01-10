Steve Backshall's Unconventional School Run Amid Storm Henk's Floods

In the wake of Storm Henk wreaking havoc across the UK, television personality Steve Backshall took the necessity of his children's education to heart, using a canoe to ensure their punctual arrival at school. The storm has resulted in more than 300 flood warnings nationwide, including severe alerts, due to its potent combination of high winds and torrential rainfall.

Backshall's Unconventional School Run

Best known for his role on the popular television series 'Deadly 60,' Backshall shared a video of his unusual school run on Instagram. The video depicts one of his children paddling down a flooded road, another child perched at the front of the canoe, and a third child riding atop Backshall's shoulders as he expertly navigates through the water. This unconventional approach to a typically mundane school run elicited positive reactions from his followers, including celebrities such as Carol Vorderman and Jennifer Perry.

Storm Henk's Impact on the UK

Storm Henk has caused widespread disruption across the UK, with Buckinghamshire being severely affected. The picturesque town of Marlow remains waterlogged, with flood warnings persisting for the Thames-side town. Residents are grappling with travel chaos and flooding, while rescue efforts are underway to alleviate the damage caused by the storm. The situation is further compounded by road closures, power outages, fallen trees, and landslips.

Backshall and Glover: Advocates for Outdoor Activity

In addition to managing the immediate effects of the storm, Backshall and his wife, Olympic rower Helen Glover, are fervent advocates for outdoor activity, particularly for children. They co-authored a book titled 'Wildlings', extolling the virtues of outdoor activities for the younger generation. The couple underscores the importance of regular physical activity and the profound impact of a connection with nature on children's overall well-being.