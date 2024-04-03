Steps Icon Ian 'H' Watkins Celebrated with 8ft Statue in Cowbridge

Pop sensation Ian 'H' Watkins, famed for his energetic performances in the band Steps, is soon to be immortalized in an 8ft statue in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan. This grand gesture, funded by private donations and crafted by a local artist, signifies the community's appreciation for Watkins' significant contributions to British music and his influential role in promoting inclusivity and pride within his hometown. The statue will stand proudly outside the Bear Hotel, marking a landmark moment in the town's cultural landscape.

Local Hero Honored

The initiative, spearheaded by Cultural Cowbridge, a local action group, aims to celebrate Watkins' enduring impact not only on the music scene but also on the local community. Watkins, who also founded Cowbridge Pride in 2022, has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, using his platform to champion diversity and acceptance. The decision to unveil the statue in June, aligning with