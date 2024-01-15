en English
Stephen Mulhern’s Earpiece Mishap on ‘Dancing On Ice’ Debut Distracts Viewers

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Stephen Mulhern's Earpiece Mishap on 'Dancing On Ice' Debut Distracts Viewers

Television viewers tuning in to the ITV skating show ‘Dancing On Ice’ on Sunday night found themselves bemused by an unexpected spectacle – co-host Stephen Mulhern’s earpiece mishap. The 46-year-old presenter’s debut on the show was marked by a humorous incident that left his ear looking elf-like, sparking a flurry of comments on social media.

Return of Holly Willoughby

Alongside Mulhern was Holly Willoughby, marking her return to television after a three-month hiatus. The 42-year-old presenter, who had taken a break following her departure from ‘This Morning’ and an alleged kidnapping and murder plot against her, shared her excitement and slight nervousness on Instagram prior to the show. Known for her penchant for princess-style gowns, Willoughby did not disappoint, donning a sequined gown for her return.

A Fresh Start for ‘Dancing On Ice’

Willoughby and Mulhern, who previously worked together on ‘Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown’, make up the new hosting duo of ‘Dancing On Ice’, symbolizing a fresh start for the series. Mulhern stepped in to replace Phillip Schofield, who was dismissed by ITV. Along with the new hosting duo, the show introduced new official photographs of the co-hosts. However, Willoughby was notably absent from the group cast photocall, choosing instead to focus on rehearsals.

First Night Back on Ice

Despite some viewers’ complaints about excessive commercial breaks during the 90-minute premiere, the return of ‘Dancing On Ice’ was eagerly anticipated. The performances of the contestants, including boxer Ricky Hatton and actress Roxy Shahidi, added to the excitement and intrigue of the night, despite mixed reviews from the judges. As the show progresses, fans and colleagues alike look forward to more of Willoughby’s stunning gowns and, perhaps, fewer earpiece mishaps.

United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

United Kingdom

