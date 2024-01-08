Stephen Lusty to Step Down as Chair of York Civic Trust

After more than four years of dedicated service, Stephen Lusty, the current chair of the York Civic Trust, has announced his decision to step down from his position in October. The Trust, an organization with deep roots dating back to 1946, has been instrumental in safeguarding York’s rich history and heritage while actively participating in its modern development.

A Legacy of Preservation and Progress

The York Civic Trust’s influence extends far beyond the realm of mere preservation. It has evolved into a dynamic entity, actively engaging in key local projects, advising on transport upgrades, and even managing the renowned Fairfax House museum. Its role in studying planning applications and participating in significant initiatives such as the York Central and the York Local Plan, underscores the importance of its involvement in shaping the future of York.

An All-Encompassing Role

As chair, Lusty’s responsibilities weren’t limited to presiding over meetings. His role was multifaceted, involving lobbying, coordination, and ensuring actionable steps were taken in various city matters. The chair’s role is pivotal, especially with York currently at a crossroads, balancing both challenges and opportunities. These include the ambitious York Central project, the Coney Street Riverside development, a new local transport strategy, and the adoption of the city’s first Local Development Plan since 1956.

A Crucial Transition

The upcoming election of the first executive mayor for York and North Yorkshire further highlights the importance of the Trust’s involvement in the city’s affairs. Richard Smith, the chair of the Trust’s enterprise committee, commended Lusty for his enthusiastic and effective leadership. As the search for a new chair begins, the Trust is looking for a successor who not only shares a passion for York’s heritage but can also contribute meaningfully towards making York an even more desirable place to live, work, and visit. Details about this crucial voluntary role and the recruitment process can be found on the Trust’s website.