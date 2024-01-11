Stephen Fry Advocates for Faux Fur in King’s Guard Attire Amid Animal Welfare Concerns

British actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry, in association with the animal rights organization PETA, has issued a call for the King’s Guard, a key element of the British Army’s Household Division, to replace their traditional bear pelt headwear, better known as busbies, with faux fur alternatives. This plea is a response to mounting concerns over animal welfare and the ethical treatment of wildlife, particularly the black bears of Canada.

Tradition Versus Ethical Considerations

Anchoring his argument in the realm of ethical considerations, Fry insisted that respect for tradition should not be an excuse for supporting cruelty. This issue was brought to light by a graphic video released by PETA, showcasing the hunting of black bears in Canadian forests. These animals are lured into a trap with food and subsequently killed with crossbows, their pelts then used to craft the ceremonial caps worn by the King’s Guard.

The Ministry of Defence’s Stance

Reacting to the outcry, the Ministry of Defence clarified that the bears are not hunted specifically for the caps. They maintained that the animals are part of legal and licensed hunts, undertaken with the objective of managing the bear population. They also emphasized that despite rigorous searching, no suitable alternative to the bearskin has been found that meets the required standards for ceremonial use.

The Role of the King’s Guard

The King’s Guard, known for performing public duties and participating in state ceremonies, has been at the center of this controversy. This includes ‘Trooping the Colour’, a grand celebration for the British monarch’s official birthday. The recently ascended King Charles III has previously donned the bearskin hat during his birthday parade in central London, further highlighting the importance and visibility of these ceremonial caps.

With the pressure from Fry and PETA, the Ministry of Defence finds itself in a precarious situation, having to balance tradition and ceremony against the rising tide of ethical considerations and public sentiment. The issue of the bearskin hats worn by the King’s Guard, steeped in tradition, is now at the intersection of ethical, environmental, and cultural debates.