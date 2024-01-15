en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Steer Housing Association Beckons for New Company Directors

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Steer Housing Association Beckons for New Company Directors

The Steer Housing Association (SHA), a Letterkenny-based non-profit organization managing 216 properties across nine counties, is opening doors for expressions of interest for the roles of Company Directors. This move is an intentional stride to bolster its board strength and consolidate its vision of providing housing for individuals on local authority housing lists.

Roles and Responsibilities

The roles of Company Directors, although voluntary, carry significant responsibilities. From overseeing effective governance and financial management to ensuring compliance with housing association standards as per the Housing Act 2019, the Directors’ roles are multifaceted and critical for the organization’s growth.

A Diverse Board

SHA’s current board is a rich blend of members from various professional backgrounds such as the legal, finance, and business sectors. This diversity is a testament to the organization’s inclusive ethos and commitment to diverse perspectives in decision-making.

Board Meetings and Expressions of Interest

Board meetings occur bi-monthly, providing a platform for members to strategize, deliberate and steer the organization in line with its mission. The organization is welcoming expressions of interest from individuals over 18, particularly those with experience in board participation, expertise in governance and compliance, and a passion for the social housing sector. Individuals interested in joining the board are encouraged to reach out to the CEO, Elizabeth Doherty, by email or phone before January 26, 2024.

0
United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
4 mins ago
Viral TikTok Video Sheds Light on Kate Middleton's Partying Years
A TikTok video illuminating the partying years of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, before she became a part of the British royal family, has recently captured the attention of millions across the globe. The video, amassing over 5 million views, offers a glimpse into the life of Kate with Prince William and her sister
Viral TikTok Video Sheds Light on Kate Middleton's Partying Years
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
4 mins ago
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Richard Hammond's Personalized Touch to Subaru WRX STI: A Beast Under the Hood
4 mins ago
Richard Hammond's Personalized Touch to Subaru WRX STI: A Beast Under the Hood
Is Ed Balls the Dippy Egg on 'The Masked Singer UK'? Lorraine Kelly Sparks Speculation
4 mins ago
Is Ed Balls the Dippy Egg on 'The Masked Singer UK'? Lorraine Kelly Sparks Speculation
Strict Enforcement in Grimsby: Over 9,500 Fines Issued in 2023
4 mins ago
Strict Enforcement in Grimsby: Over 9,500 Fines Issued in 2023
High Tides Trigger Flood Alerts Along Essex Coast
4 mins ago
High Tides Trigger Flood Alerts Along Essex Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
4 mins
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
4 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
4 mins
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
4 mins
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
4 mins
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
4 mins
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
4 mins
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
4 mins
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
4 mins
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
7 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
36 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app