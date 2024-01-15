Steer Housing Association Beckons for New Company Directors

The Steer Housing Association (SHA), a Letterkenny-based non-profit organization managing 216 properties across nine counties, is opening doors for expressions of interest for the roles of Company Directors. This move is an intentional stride to bolster its board strength and consolidate its vision of providing housing for individuals on local authority housing lists.

Roles and Responsibilities

The roles of Company Directors, although voluntary, carry significant responsibilities. From overseeing effective governance and financial management to ensuring compliance with housing association standards as per the Housing Act 2019, the Directors’ roles are multifaceted and critical for the organization’s growth.

A Diverse Board

SHA’s current board is a rich blend of members from various professional backgrounds such as the legal, finance, and business sectors. This diversity is a testament to the organization’s inclusive ethos and commitment to diverse perspectives in decision-making.

Board Meetings and Expressions of Interest

Board meetings occur bi-monthly, providing a platform for members to strategize, deliberate and steer the organization in line with its mission. The organization is welcoming expressions of interest from individuals over 18, particularly those with experience in board participation, expertise in governance and compliance, and a passion for the social housing sector. Individuals interested in joining the board are encouraged to reach out to the CEO, Elizabeth Doherty, by email or phone before January 26, 2024.