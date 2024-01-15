en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Steer Automotive Group Founder Set for Major Financial Windfall

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Steer Automotive Group Founder Set for Major Financial Windfall

Richard Steer, the founder of Steer Automotive Group, has reached an agreement to sell a majority share in his company to Oakley Capital, a private equity firm. The deal, valued at a substantial £500 million, is yet to be publicly announced but is expected to be disclosed shortly. Steer plans to reinvest in the company alongside Oakley Capital, marking a significant financial milestone in his entrepreneurial journey.

A Leading Force in UK’s Vehicle Repair Sector

Steer Automotive Group, founded in 2018, has quickly become a leading force in the UK’s vehicle repair sector. The company operates over 100 locations across the UK, serving over 115,000 vehicles annually, including high-end models from top manufacturers such as Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Tesla. With a workforce of over 2,500 staff, the company has dramatically grown from its humble beginnings at a single location.

Securing Partnerships with Major Insurance Companies

In its short span of operation, Steer Automotive Group has managed to establish relationships with major insurance companies, including Admiral, Allianz, LV, and NFU Mutual. These partnerships have played a significant role in the company’s rapid growth and its ability to provide top-tier service to its customers.

Oakley Capital’s Investment to Drive Further Growth

Oakley Capital, founded by entrepreneur Peter Dubens, is recognized for its investment in companies with strong management teams. The private equity firm’s financial support is expected to enhance training and upskilling for vehicle technicians at Steer Automotive Group. The investment also opens up the potential for new acquisitions, setting the stage for further growth and solidifying the company’s position in the vehicle repair sector.

The sale process, guided by advisory firm DC Advisory, signifies a pivotal moment for Steer Automotive Group. As the company stands on the precipice of a new era, it remains to be seen how this investment will shape its future trajectory, and what this means for the UK’s vehicle repair industry at large.

0
Automotive Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
14 seconds ago
Hero MotoCorp's Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets
In a strategic pivot, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has set its sights on expanding its presence in urban areas and the urban premium segment. This insight was shared by the company’s CEO, Niranjan Gupta, at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos. The shift is a departure from the company’s previous reliance
Hero MotoCorp's Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets
Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models
25 mins ago
Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models
Robotics Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry Amid Rising Labor Costs
30 mins ago
Robotics Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry Amid Rising Labor Costs
ABI Warns Motorists of Potential Vehicle Theft During Defrosting
32 seconds ago
ABI Warns Motorists of Potential Vehicle Theft During Defrosting
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
10 mins ago
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
Nemak: Investing $18 Million in Facility Expansion to Meet Evolving Industry Needs
21 mins ago
Nemak: Investing $18 Million in Facility Expansion to Meet Evolving Industry Needs
Latest Headlines
World News
Timo Werner's Debut for Spurs Shows Promise Despite Draw Against Manchester United
11 seconds
Timo Werner's Debut for Spurs Shows Promise Despite Draw Against Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Khabib Nurmagomedov: A Meeting of Titans at San Siro
12 seconds
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Khabib Nurmagomedov: A Meeting of Titans at San Siro
Scotland's Speech and Language Therapy Crisis: RCSLT Launches VoiceBox Campaign
15 seconds
Scotland's Speech and Language Therapy Crisis: RCSLT Launches VoiceBox Campaign
Aljamain Sterling Steps Up to Featherweight, Mocks Bradley Martyn's 'Size Advantage'
17 seconds
Aljamain Sterling Steps Up to Featherweight, Mocks Bradley Martyn's 'Size Advantage'
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Luca van Assche: A Showdown at the Australian Open Round of 64
17 seconds
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Luca van Assche: A Showdown at the Australian Open Round of 64
Senator Matt Canavan Anticipates Trump's 2024 Election Victory
20 seconds
Senator Matt Canavan Anticipates Trump's 2024 Election Victory
Wichita City Council's Controversial Dance with Campaign-Finance Reform
23 seconds
Wichita City Council's Controversial Dance with Campaign-Finance Reform
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs in Australian Open 2024 After Rapid Recovery
26 seconds
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs in Australian Open 2024 After Rapid Recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Light-Hearted Exchange with Welfare Scheme Beneficiary
37 seconds
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Light-Hearted Exchange with Welfare Scheme Beneficiary
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
38 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
47 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
48 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app