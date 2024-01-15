Steer Automotive Group Founder Set for Major Financial Windfall

Richard Steer, the founder of Steer Automotive Group, has reached an agreement to sell a majority share in his company to Oakley Capital, a private equity firm. The deal, valued at a substantial £500 million, is yet to be publicly announced but is expected to be disclosed shortly. Steer plans to reinvest in the company alongside Oakley Capital, marking a significant financial milestone in his entrepreneurial journey.

A Leading Force in UK’s Vehicle Repair Sector

Steer Automotive Group, founded in 2018, has quickly become a leading force in the UK’s vehicle repair sector. The company operates over 100 locations across the UK, serving over 115,000 vehicles annually, including high-end models from top manufacturers such as Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Tesla. With a workforce of over 2,500 staff, the company has dramatically grown from its humble beginnings at a single location.

Securing Partnerships with Major Insurance Companies

In its short span of operation, Steer Automotive Group has managed to establish relationships with major insurance companies, including Admiral, Allianz, LV, and NFU Mutual. These partnerships have played a significant role in the company’s rapid growth and its ability to provide top-tier service to its customers.

Oakley Capital’s Investment to Drive Further Growth

Oakley Capital, founded by entrepreneur Peter Dubens, is recognized for its investment in companies with strong management teams. The private equity firm’s financial support is expected to enhance training and upskilling for vehicle technicians at Steer Automotive Group. The investment also opens up the potential for new acquisitions, setting the stage for further growth and solidifying the company’s position in the vehicle repair sector.

The sale process, guided by advisory firm DC Advisory, signifies a pivotal moment for Steer Automotive Group. As the company stands on the precipice of a new era, it remains to be seen how this investment will shape its future trajectory, and what this means for the UK’s vehicle repair industry at large.