Status Quo's Early Vinyl Years: A 5 CD Retrospective Unveiled

Music aficionados and collectors are in for a treat as BMG releases 'The Early Years (1966-69)' by Status Quo, a comprehensive 5 CD box set that delves deep into the band's formative years. This release not only highlights the evolution of Status Quo from The Spectres and Traffic Jam but also brings to light their initial struggles and eventual breakthrough with the hit 'Pictures of Matchstick Men'.

Charting The Beginnings

Status Quo, known for their boogie rock dominance in later years, initially explored a wide array of musical styles. This box set meticulously compiles their journey, featuring mono and stereo versions of their first two albums, alongside a fascinating collection of outtakes, demos, and rare BBC sessions. It's a voyage through time, showcasing the band's versatility and their experimentation with pop psychedelia, which ultimately led to their chart success in 1968.

A Treasure Trove for Completists

For die-hard fans and vinyl collectors, 'The Early Years (1966-69)' is a goldmine. It not only serves as a historical document of Status Quo's embryonic stage but also shines a spotlight on their previously overlooked tracks. The inclusion of songs initially performed by The Bee Gees and Tom Jones reveals the band's diverse influences and their willingness to experiment. This retrospective is enriched with detailed annotations, providing context and insights into the band's creative process during these pivotal years.

Legacy and Influence

While Status Quo would go on to shape the rock landscape with their hard-driving rhythms, this collection offers a glimpse into their lesser-known psychedelic and pop-oriented beginnings. It challenges the commonly held perception of the band, highlighting their artistic growth and the foundational experiences that influenced their later success. This release not only celebrates Status Quo's legacy but also underscores the importance of their early work in the broader context of rock history.

The release of 'The Early Years (1966-69)' by Status Quo is a significant event for music historians and fans alike, offering a comprehensive look at the band's formative years. It's a reminder of the unpredictable journey of musical evolution and the enduring appeal of rediscovering lost chapters from rock's vast anthology.