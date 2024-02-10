Preserving Tradition: Antique Press Takes Center Stage in Birmingham's Art Scene

In an era where digital reigns supreme, a relic from the past is making its way into the limelight. The Ikon Gallery in Birmingham has welcomed a flatbed printing press from the 19th century, on loan from Wolverhampton School of Art. This antique press, once used by the Admiralty for crafting maps and charts, will now serve as the centerpiece of the 'Start The Press!' exhibition, transforming the gallery into a functioning studio.

Advertisment

A Blast from the Past

The press, a marvel of engineering from the mid-19th century, carries with it tales of yesteryears. It was initially used by the Admiralty for producing maps and charts, before finding its home at the Wolverhampton School of Art in 1970. Since then, it has been in continuous use by students, bearing witness to countless artistic creations.

Now, this historical artifact is being given a new lease on life at the Ikon Gallery. The 'Start The Press!' exhibition aims to celebrate contemporary printmaking, offering visitors an immersive experience into the art form's rich history and its evolving nature in today's digital age.

Advertisment

The Art of Printmaking: Past, Present, and Future

At the heart of this celebration are eight West Midlands printmakers. They will be using the flatbed press to create new works right in the gallery, turning it into a working studio. This unique setup allows visitors to observe the printmaking process firsthand, offering a rare glimpse into the intricate world of traditional printmaking.

The exhibition also explores how modern technology is reshaping this age-old craft. From digital design tools to innovative printing techniques, contemporary printmaking is pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. The 'Start The Press!' exhibition seeks to highlight this fusion of old and new, showcasing the enduring appeal and adaptability of printmaking in the 21st century.

Advertisment

A Living Testimony to Artistic Endurance

The antique flatbed press stands as a testament to the resilience of traditional art forms in the face of technological advancements. Its journey from the Admiralty to the Wolverhampton School of Art, and now to the Ikon Gallery, mirrors the evolution of printmaking itself.

As the 'Start The Press!' exhibition demonstrates, the art of printmaking continues to thrive, finding new ways to express itself while preserving its rich heritage. The flatbed press, with its storied past and vibrant present, serves as a powerful symbol of this enduring legacy.

The 'Start The Press!' exhibition, featuring the 19th-century flatbed press, will be on display at the Ikon Gallery until 21 April. Visitors are invited to witness the press in action, explore the contemporary printmaking scene, and appreciate the enduring charm of this timeless craft.

In an age where the digital often overshadows the traditional, the 'Start The Press!' exhibition serves as a reminder that the beauty and tactility of printmaking continue to captivate artists and audiences alike. The antique flatbed press, with its tales of the past and its role in shaping the future, stands as a beacon of artistic endurance, inviting us all to start the press and join the dance between tradition and innovation.