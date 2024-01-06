Stanley: An Affordable Beacon of Resilience Amid Economic Challenges

In the North East of the UK, eight of the top ten ‘most affordable’ places to find a home nestle, with the towns of Shildon and Stanley in County Durham standing out. Stanley, a vibrant community, offers an average house price of £89,230 juxtaposed against an average couple’s salary of £65,438.

Stanley: A Thriving Community

A tour around Stanley unveils a bustling town center, with local businesses teeming with activity. One such establishment is Young’s Opticians, a family-run venture that has been serving the community since the 1950s. Nestled on Clifford Road, this business offers essential services like an eye injury clinic, demonstrating the resilience of such local enterprises.

The Pulse of Local Economy: Cafes

Another testament to the town’s vibrant economic life is DH9 Cafe. Owned by Rebecca Charlton for the past eight years, the cafe thrives with regular customers, despite the advent of online ordering platforms. This local cafe is part of a larger culture that contributes significantly to the local economy, embodying the strength and resilience of businesses in Stanley.

PACT House: A Pillar of Support

Amid the cost of living crisis, PACT House, a local charity, has noted an increased demand for its services. From hot meals to food banks, clothing banks, and other forms of assistance, the organization has evolved from a social hub to a wide-ranging service provider. Now, it serves up to 40 meals a day, underlining the gravity of the current economic situation and the indispensable role such organizations play in supporting residents.

The sense of community in Stanley, buoyed by local businesses and organizations like PACT House, remains strong, even in the face of economic challenges. This solidarity, coupled with the town’s affordability, makes Stanley a beacon of resilience in economically challenging times.