Stan Mobile App: A New Frontier in Road Safety and Pothole Reporting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Amidst a growing concern for road safety in the United Kingdom, a new mobile application named Stan is making headlines. The app, launched in Horsham, is a beacon of hope for improving road conditions by enabling users to report potholes directly to local authorities. The initiative is designed to provide a platform where citizens can actively participate in the upkeep of their locale, using the power of technology to voice their concerns in real-time.

The Power of Collective Reporting

Stan provides a user-friendly interface that encourages users to report road defects with the help of photo or video evidence. This collective demonstration of the extent of road damage amplifies the need for timely repairs, pushing authorities to act promptly. The innovative application leverages artificial intelligence to gather and analyse data, making it a potent tool for combating the persisting pothole issues in the UK.

Endorsement from Mr Pothole and Partnership with RAC

Stan’s effectiveness has earned the endorsement of Mark Morrell, popularly known as Mr Pothole, who is known for his relentless pursuit of improved road conditions. Morrell sees great potential in the app to make a significant change in the UK’s road maintenance landscape. Furthermore, Stan has struck a partnership with the Royal Automobile Club (RAC), a prominent organization advocating for drivers. The collaboration is aimed at urging RAC members to actively report road conditions, thereby increasing the volume of data collected and offering a comprehensive view of road conditions across the UK.

Bridging the Gap Between Community and Authorities

Available for free, Stan aims to build a bridge between the community and road authorities. It fosters proactive engagement and promises faster resolution of road surface problems. Simon Williams, the RAC’s head of policy, stresses the importance of timely repairs to prevent vehicle damage and ensure the safety of road users. The RAC supports Stan as part of its comprehensive services to drivers, which include breakdown assistance, insurance, legal services, and support for electric vehicle adoption. This partnership is a testament to the combined efforts to make the UK roads safer and more comfortable for everyone.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

