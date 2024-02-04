St Peter's Church in Glasgow Set for Significant Refurbishment

St Peter's Church, a historic beacon on Hyndland Road in Partick, Glasgow, is poised for a significant facelift, thanks to the successful approval of a planning application by the council. The decision, delivered with conditions to ensure the preservation of the church's unique character, paves the way for a comprehensive refurbishment of both its internals and externals.

Preservation of Cultural and Architectural Heritage

The refurbishment project aims to conserve and safeguard the B-listed site, reinforcing its status as a vital piece of Glasgow's architectural and cultural heritage. The church, standing as a testament to the city's rich historical tapestry, will undergo meticulous maintenance and repair works as part of the refurbishment.

Extensive Repair and Refurbishment

The extensive refurbishment plan encompasses crucial work on the church's stonework, windows, and roof. These elements, bearing the brunt of time and weather, necessitate careful restoration to retain the church's historic charm while ensuring its structural integrity.

Safety and Health Standards

As part of the commitment to safety and health standards, a contractor will be hired specifically to carry out a comprehensive inspection for asbestos. This initiative underlines the project's dedication not only to the physical preservation of the site but also to the wellbeing of those who will work on the refurbishment and those who will visit the church in the future.

The project underscores the importance of preserving our architectural treasures, ensuring they continue to stand as symbols of our shared history and culture. St Peter's Church, through this refurbishment, is set to remain an integral part of Glasgow's heritage landscape, continuing to inspire and enchant future generations.