St Michael’s Hospice to Open New Charity Shop in Former Iceland Premises

St Michael’s Hospice, a charity organization renowned for its service to the community, is on the verge of inaugurating a new charity shop in Hereford, a development that is expected to stir up considerable interest among local residents and charity shoppers alike. The new establishment is set to open its doors by the second week of February, taking over the premises previously occupied by Iceland in Eign Gate.

A Spacious New Addition

The charity shop promises to provide a spacious shopping experience spanning over 4,000 square feet. The expansive area has been designed meticulously to accommodate a wide array of pre-loved items, such as clothing, children’s toys and equipment, homeware, books, and music. The variety of items on display aims to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of the customers, thereby offering something of value for everyone who walks through its doors.

Convenience at Its Best

Understanding the importance of convenience in the modern consumer’s shopping experience, the facility has been equipped with a drop-and-go donation zone at West Street. This feature is anticipated to facilitate easy offloading of donated goods, making the process of contributing to the charity more straightforward and hassle-free for donors.

Continuing Expansion Journey

This new development follows the closure of the hospice’s shop on Holmer Road, which had served the community for a decade. The upcoming charity shop is a part of St Michael’s Hospice’s ongoing expansion strategy, which also includes the acquisition of a new warehouse at Whitestone Business Park. The site of the former Iceland store had been vacant since September 2022, following the opening of Iceland’s Food Warehouse outlet at Salmon Retail Park. The charity’s strategic move to occupy the site indicates its commitment to growth and community service.