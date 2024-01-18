en English
Business

St Michael’s Development Joins Forces with Telcom to Boost Connectivity

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
St Michael's Development Joins Forces with Telcom to Boost Connectivity

The Manchester-based St Michael’s development, a colossal mixed-use project under the leadership of Gary Neville’s Relentless Developments, has joined forces with Telcom, a leading business connectivity provider. The aim is to deliver high-speed full fibre internet to commercial office spaces within the £400m development. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the project, which encompasses office space, a five-star hotel, luxury apartments, and a brand new public square.

Telcom’s Role in the Project

Telcom is set to supply its renowned Preconnect service to No 1 St Michael’s, promising tenants access to business internet speeds reaching up to 10Gbps. This service forms part of the initial phase of the development, slated to be Manchester’s premier Net Zero carbon commercial development in terms of operation and delivery. Completion is scheduled for 2024.

St Michael’s: A New Dawn for Manchester

St Michael’s is viewed as a pivotal regeneration project for Manchester’s city centre. City leaders hail its potential to transform an underused area into a global destination. The second phase of the project, No 2 St Michael’s, will feature a W Hotel, W Residences, and additional office space, with completion expected in 2027.

Striving for Connectivity Excellence

The Preconnect service will also serve the rooftop restaurant operated by Chotto Matte. St Michael’s has set its sights on achieving a Platinum Wiredscore, a globally trusted rating system for commercial real estate. Telcom’s Preconnect is instrumental in this ambition, as it ensures at least a Gold connectivity rating. With this project, St Michael’s is not just reshaping Manchester’s skyline but potentially setting new connectivity standards for commercial developments.

Business United Kingdom
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

