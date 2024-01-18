St Michael’s Development Joins Forces with Telcom to Boost Connectivity

The Manchester-based St Michael’s development, a colossal mixed-use project under the leadership of Gary Neville’s Relentless Developments, has joined forces with Telcom, a leading business connectivity provider. The aim is to deliver high-speed full fibre internet to commercial office spaces within the £400m development. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the project, which encompasses office space, a five-star hotel, luxury apartments, and a brand new public square.

Telcom’s Role in the Project

Telcom is set to supply its renowned Preconnect service to No 1 St Michael’s, promising tenants access to business internet speeds reaching up to 10Gbps. This service forms part of the initial phase of the development, slated to be Manchester’s premier Net Zero carbon commercial development in terms of operation and delivery. Completion is scheduled for 2024.

St Michael’s: A New Dawn for Manchester

St Michael’s is viewed as a pivotal regeneration project for Manchester’s city centre. City leaders hail its potential to transform an underused area into a global destination. The second phase of the project, No 2 St Michael’s, will feature a W Hotel, W Residences, and additional office space, with completion expected in 2027.

Striving for Connectivity Excellence

The Preconnect service will also serve the rooftop restaurant operated by Chotto Matte. St Michael’s has set its sights on achieving a Platinum Wiredscore, a globally trusted rating system for commercial real estate. Telcom’s Preconnect is instrumental in this ambition, as it ensures at least a Gold connectivity rating. With this project, St Michael’s is not just reshaping Manchester’s skyline but potentially setting new connectivity standards for commercial developments.