Society

St Helens: A Community Rising to Socio-Economic Challenges

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
With a storied past steeped in coal mining and glass-making, St Helens is grappling with the harsh realities of socio-economic deprivation. The town, renowned for its successful rugby league team and esteemed darts players, now finds itself in the unenviable 26th position among the most deprived areas in England, according to the Centre for Social Justice’s ‘Two Nations’ report.

The Vivid Disparity

This report paints a stark picture of the growing gulf between the financially secure and those teetering on the edge of poverty, a divide further widened by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is within this challenging landscape that local heroes like Phil Glover, founder of the charity People in Power, are stepping up to make a difference.

Community Efforts Amid Economic Struggles

Motivated by the belief that investing in the youth is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, Glover’s organization is working tirelessly to inspire ambition in children. Despite limited funding and a heavy reliance on voluntary work, People in Power supports the community through initiatives such as food banks, women’s refuges, and sports clubs.

Support from the Council

David Baines, St Helens Council leader, acknowledges the stiff toll levied by the cost of living crisis and years of underinvestment in public service on the town. He affirms that the council is committed to tackling the challenges head-on, with a focus on fostering economic investment, job creation, housing, and training opportunities for residents and future generations.

Broader Community Efforts

Halton and St Helens Voluntary and Community Action (HSHVCA), a vital cog in the town’s community support machinery, plays a pivotal role in addressing issues like food poverty and mental health. By connecting over 2,500 charities, community groups, and social enterprises with those in need, the HSHVCA offers practical help in recruiting and managing volunteers, fundraising, governance, and financial systems. Their work, along with multiple other activities and groups in Halton and St Helens, demonstrates the community’s collective drive for revival.

Society United Kingdom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

