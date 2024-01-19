SRA Investigates Post Office Lawyers for Alleged Breaches of Professional Standards

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is in the process of conducting a stringent investigation into the professional conduct of law firms and lawyers who have worked for the Post Office. This comes in light of growing concerns over possible breaches of professional and ethical standards. The SRA has underscored that any individual or firm found to have deviated from the established standards will face stern action.

The ongoing probe involves the meticulous examination of tens of thousands of pages of information and evidence. While the SRA has yet to uncover evidence suggesting that any solicitor poses a credible risk to the public, it continues to bring to light new issues. These fresh concerns are primarily emerging from the ongoing Post Office Horizon IT inquiry.

Next Phase of Inquiry

The next phase of the inquiry, expected to commence in the coming months, aims to provide additional evidence. The focus includes the conduct of group litigation and matters of governance. The SRA anticipates that this phase will yield even more germane evidence.

Herbert Smith Freehills, the former legal counsel for the Post Office, has been reported to the SRA by Dan Neidle of Tax Policy Associates. Neidle accused the firm of allegedly intimidating postmasters, a violation of professional conduct.

SRA's Enforcement Powers

The SRA is vested with a broad array of enforcement powers. The regulatory body can impose fines and practice restrictions and has the authority to refer serious cases to the independent Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal. This tribunal has the power to impose unlimited fines and enforce practice bans.

In a statement, Paul Philip, the SRA Chief Executive, emphasized the critical importance of solicitors adhering to ethical standards. He reiterated the SRA's commitment to taking decisive action against those who fail to behave in accordance with these professional standards. This is crucial for upholding the principles of justice and maintaining public trust in the legal profession.