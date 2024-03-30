Spring 2024's Must-See Classical & Jazz: From Wynton Marsalis to Mark Elder's Farewell

As spring 2024 unfolds, the classical and jazz music scene is abuzz with anticipation for a series of concerts that promise to be unforgettable. From the sultry tones of an old-school crooner to the poignant farewell of Mark Elder, these events span the spectrum of musical mastery and innovation.

Highlights of the Season

Wynton Marsalis, a legend in the jazz world, is set to captivate audiences with a UK premiere of his new trumpet concerto, performed by Alison Balsom and the London Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Antonio Pappano. This event, taking place at the Barbican in London, pairs Marsalis's contemporary creation with the timeless elegance of Ravel's Daphnis and Chloé. Meanwhile, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is gearing up to shake the Royal Albert Hall with a choral-and-orchestral blockbuster that promises to be earth-shattering.

The diverse lineup continues with Domingo Hindoyan and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, showcasing a Russian epic alongside a concerto by Jamaican composer Eleonora Alberga. The Cheltenham Jazz Festival and Brighton Festival offer further delights, including a performance by Bridgewater and a showcase of Baroque giants by a talented young group.

A Fond Farewell

Marking the end of an era, Sir Mark Elder will conduct his final concert as Music Director of the Hallé in Manchester, featuring a premiere from