Spiralling Conflict Among RAF Scampton Protest Groups Over Asylum Centre Plans

RAF Scampton, a site steeped in history, has become the battleground for protest groups locked in a spiralling conflict over the transformation of the former base into an asylum centre. Initially united in opposition to the Home Office's plans, these groups now find themselves divided and embroiled in a cycle of violence that is tearing at the fabric of their unity.

The Factions in Conflict

The RAF Scampton Real Action group, led by local resident Alex Yerbury, and Save Our Scampton, helmed by Sarah Carter, have been at loggerheads for years. Their rivalry, rooted in different strategies and approaches to protest, has taken a dangerous turn with the increasing incidence of violence since January.

The past weeks have seen a flurry of assaults and acts of vandalism that have shaken the protest community. The burning of a Dambusters flag, a symbol of RAF Scampton's proud history, has particularly incensed many, underscoring the severity of the animosity among the factions.

Escalating Violence and a Call for Peace

Save Our Scampton has borne the brunt of this aggression, with its members repeatedly targeted by the Real Action group. This alarming situation led Sarah Carter to consider disbanding the protest camps to prevent further violence. However, this proposition has met with resistance from some quarters within her camp, who insist on continuing their protest.

A New Player in the Scene

In this climate of escalating tensions, a new group has emerged on the scene. The Great British Guardians, as they call themselves, aim to bridge the divide and unite the factions. Their objective is to refocus the protest on its original goal and to help bring about a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, the police have urged all protest groups to maintain peace and respect. They have launched an investigation into the reported incidents of violence and vandalism and are working diligently to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The situation at RAF Scampton is reflective of a broader societal tension surrounding the future of the site and the community's response to the prospect of housing asylum seekers. The unfolding drama at this historic airbase serves as a stark reminder of the complex and often fraught dynamics of social change.