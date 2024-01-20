In the heart of Gloucestershire's Cotswolds, a unique voice has emerged amid the icy weather gripping the United Kingdom. Spike, a charismatic king penguin residing at Birdland Park and Gardens, has taken center stage, offering timely advice to UK residents on navigating the slippery roads and pavements that have resulted from severe sub-zero temperatures. This advice humorously echoes that of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, suggesting UK residents imitate penguin's technique of walking on ice.

Embrace the Penguin Stride

As the UK experiences its coldest January nights in 14 years, the NHS has issued advice recommending that people spread their legs, bend their knees slightly, and stick out their arms to maintain balance when walking on icy surfaces. Spike, known for his witty personality and thousands of Facebook followers, has endorsed this advice, encouraging people to adopt the penguins' perfected method of walking.

Spike is no ordinary penguin. He has shared the screen with Sir David Attenborough on 'Natural Curiosities' and has been crowned as the world's most popular flightless bird by Penguins International in April of the previous year. This accolade is no small feat, considering it was the result of a competition organized by Penguins International, an organization dedicated to penguin preservation.

Birdland Park: Home to Feathered Stars

Birdland Park, Spike's home, houses over 500 birds and is celebrating Penguin Awareness Day with a series of live events. In addition to providing education and entertainment for visitors, the park also contributes to scientific research. Scientists are studying the mechanics of penguins' walking, hoping to apply their findings to robotics applications. Despite the chilly conditions, Birdland Park remains open for visitors, inviting them to embrace the cold with a penguin-inspired stride.