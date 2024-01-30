SPIE and The University of Manchester Establish a New Postgraduate Scholarship in Photonics

In a significant development for the field of optics and photonics, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and The University of Manchester have established the SPIE-Manchester Postgraduate Scholarship in Photonics. This landmark announcement, which includes a $500,000 donation from SPIE, matched by the University, was made at this year's SPIE Photonics West event in San Francisco.

A Step towards Inclusivity and Diversity

The SPIE-Manchester Postgraduate Scholarship is part of the SPIE Endowment Matching Program. Its primary objective is to support early-career researchers and those returning to research at the University's Photon Science Institute, working in collaboration with the Royce Institute. A unique aspect of this scholarship is its focus on individuals returning to research after a career break, those from industry, and individuals pursuing unconventional or part-time study paths, often due to caregiving responsibilities. This approach underlines both SPIE's and the University's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the field of optics and photonics.

Industry-Relevant Training

A standout feature of this scholarship is the optional final-year industry placement. This provision facilitates the development of industry-relevant skills among the scholarship recipients, thus bridging the gap between academia and industry, and ensuring that the researchers are equipped with the practical skills required in the real world.

Significance of the Collaboration

This announcement not only marks a significant milestone in the University of Manchester's bicentenary year but also reiterates its commitment towards advancing research, education, and creating productive industrial collaborations for doctoral training programs. Since its inception in 2019, the SPIE Endowment Matching Program has contributed over $4 million in matching gifts, resulting in more than $11 million in dedicated funds for optics and photonics education and the industry's future. With this collaboration, SPIE continues its mission of supporting the optics community, having contributed more than $24 million in the past five years.

The University of Manchester, a prestigious Russell Group member, is renowned for its strong graduate employability, powerful research capabilities, and a vast alumni community. As such, this partnership with SPIE promises to create a significant positive impact on the field of photonics and optics, fostering innovation, advancing research, and nurturing future industry leaders.