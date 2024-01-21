Speeding Drivers Turn Safety Measures into Stunt Track in Packmoor

The tranquility of Colclough Lane in Packmoor, Stoke-on-Trent, has been marred by the perpetual issue of speeding drivers. In spite of speed bumps installed as traffic calming measures, the problem persists, with residents living in constant fear of dangerous situations.

The Challenge of Speed Bumps

These speed bumps, far from mitigating speed, have become a makeshift race track for daredevil 'boy racers'. They use the bumps as ramps, launching their cars into the air, turning a safety measure into a perilous stunt show. Michael Thorogood, a long-time resident, encapsulates this concern, noting that the speed bumps have evolved into a challenge for young drivers, rather than a deterrent.

The Ineffectiveness of Current Measures

Residents Kenneth Plant and Julie Castrey echo Thorogood's sentiments. They have repeatedly witnessed the inefficacy of the speed humps, as drivers brazenly speed over them, completely disregarding their intended purpose. Keith Warburton, another resident, chimes in, observing how drivers have adapted to the speed bumps. He proposes a potential solution: larger bumps might prove more effective.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council's Response

Stoke-on-Trent City Council has taken cognizance of the residents' concerns. They have labeled the road a priority for additional safety measures, with work slated to commence in the 2024/25 financial year. However, the Highways Regulations (Road Humps) 1999 Act mandates that speed bumps must adhere to specific size regulations. They can only reach a maximum height of 100mm and a minimum length of 900mm, and are only permitted on roads with a maximum speed limit of 30 mph.

As the residents of Packmoor brace themselves for another year of dangerous driving, it's clear that the council's pledge to install more traffic calming measures is eagerly awaited. The hope is that these measures will result in drivers respecting the speed limit, restoring peace to the lanes of Packmoor.