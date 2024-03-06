Speeding Drink Driver Simon Benjamin Stopped by Police Stinger in Shrewsbury Faces 40-Month Ban

Simon Benjamin, a 32-year-old from Featherstone near Wolverhampton, was apprehended after a high-speed chase that ended with police deploying a stinger device in Shrewsbury on November 12, 2023. Pleading guilty to five charges, Benjamin received a 40-month driving ban and was ordered to pay over £1,200 in court costs at Telford Magistrates Court.

Advertisment

Chase Through Shrewsbury

The incident began when Benjamin, driving a silver Ford Focus, failed to heed police signals to stop on London Road. The pursuit stretched to Junction 1 of the M54 as Benjamin drove at alarming speeds, reaching up to 90mph, and exhibited dangerous driving behaviors including swerving close to other vehicles, erratic braking, and running a red light. Prosecutor Mrs Sharan Gill highlighted the recklessness of Benjamin's actions, endangering both himself and other road users.

Admission of Panic

Advertisment

In court, Benjamin admitted to 'panicking' which led him to accelerate away from the police. His reckless journey did not consider the safety of others, showcasing a blatant disregard for public safety and traffic laws. His decision to flee, culminating in the use of a police stinger to bring his vehicle to a standstill, paints a vivid picture of the dangers posed by drink driving and the lengths to which law enforcement must sometimes go to protect the public.

Legal Repercussions

The court's decision to impose a 40-month driving ban on Benjamin underscores the seriousness with which such offences are treated. The hefty court costs further emphasize the financial implications of such reckless behavior. This case serves as a stern warning to others about the consequences of driving under the influence and the potential harm such actions can cause to innocent bystanders and the drivers themselves.

The saga of Simon Benjamin's high-speed chase through Shrewsbury not only highlights individual accountability but also sheds light on the broader issue of road safety. As communities and law enforcement continue to grapple with the menace of drink driving, this incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts needed to ensure the safety of all road users. It prompts a reflection on the importance of responsible driving and the collective responsibility to prevent such dangerous situations from occurring in the first place.