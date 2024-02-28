Speed Limit Reduction and Cameras Proposed for A483's Notorious Llynclys Crossroads

National Highways' recent proposal for Llynclys Crossroads on the A483 aims to significantly enhance road safety by introducing speed cameras and reducing the speed limit. Supported by North Shropshire's MP Helen Morgan, these measures could transform one of the county's most dangerous junctions into a safer passage for both motorists and local residents.

Urgent Calls for Safety Improvements

The notorious Llynclys Crossroads, situated between Oswestry and Llanymynech, has long been a point of concern for locals and authorities alike due to its high accident rate. In response, National Highways has proposed reducing the speed limit to 30mph at the crossroads and implementing speed cameras to enforce this new limit. These changes aim to curb speeding and enhance overall safety, contingent upon securing the necessary funding.

Community and Political Support

The proposal has garnered significant support from the community, including local businesses and residents who have advocated for safety enhancements at this junction for years. MP Helen Morgan has been instrumental in pushing for these changes, highlighting the critical need for immediate action to prevent further accidents. The initiative also aligns with broader safety concerns, following the recent announcement of a speed limit reduction on the stretch of road between Pant and Llanymynech.

Future Implications and Community Impact

While the implementation of the proposed safety measures depends on funding, the community remains hopeful. The reduction in speed limit and the installation of speed cameras at Llynclys Crossroads could mark a significant step forward in road safety for the area. Meanwhile, MP Helen Morgan continues to advocate for not only these immediate changes but also for long-term solutions, including a potential bypass for Llanymynech, emphasizing the importance of community safety and the well-being of local residents.