Speakers Unveiled for Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024: A Hub for Knowledge and Networking

Multi-format event organizer, Easyfairs, has rolled out the speaker lineup for the much-anticipated Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024 event. The premier packaging exhibition in the UK is all geared up to host over 30 free sessions, including panels and interviews, aimed at providing an exhaustive overview of the packaging industry.

Industry Experts at the Helm

Among the speakers, the event boasts of experts from various sectors. Notables include Nick Kirk from British Glass, Nicola Harrington from DHL, and Ben Edmonds, a former Dyson engineer. These thought leaders are expected to share valuable insights into sustainable packaging, supply chain innovations, and the potential of innovation.

Day 1: Debating Government Reforms

The first day of the event will open up debates on government reforms and their impact on climate change. Leading these discussions will be figures like Margaret Bates from Defra and Martin Kersh from the Foodservice Packaging Association. The focus will be on understanding the role of government initiatives in driving the industry towards more sustainable practices.

Day 2: Refillable Packaging and Brand Protection

The second day will dive into discussions on refillable packaging strategies, packaging recruitment, and brand protection. Key contributors will include industry leaders like Fraser Doherty MBE and representatives from leading retail chains, Aldi and Ocado.

Adding to the diversity of the event, a Women in Manufacturing panel will also take place. This panel will serve as a platform for reflecting on gender diversity within the industry and discussing the challenges and opportunities that women face in manufacturing.

The Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024 event promises to be an epicenter for knowledge sharing and networking in the packaging industry. With visitor tickets still available for registration, industry enthusiasts have the opportunity to be part of this grand event.