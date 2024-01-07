Spar Convenience Store in Fernhill Heath Closes Permanently

The Spar convenience store, a staple in Fernhill Heath since 2015, has permanently shut its doors. The store, located on Droitwich Road, has been a key part of the village since it replaced the former Halfway House pub. Spar has now officially confirmed the closure, stating that its Fernhill Heath location will no longer operate under the Spar brand.

Unraveling the Future of the Building

The responsibility for the future of the building now lies with the landlord. With Spar’s departure, questions around the destiny of the building have been circling. It is now up to the landlord to make the next move, to decide the fate of this established landmark in the community.

Subway Continues Operations

Despite the Spar closure, the Subway outlet situated within the same building continues to serve its customers. The sandwich chain remains open, unaffected by the changes in the convenience store.

Rumors Dispelled

Speculations about the vacant store being taken over by the Co-op were swirling. However, these rumors have now been put to rest as the supermarket chain announced that they have no current involvement with the site. The Co-op’s announcement has brought clarity to the situation, dispelling the uncertainty that had previously engulfed the village.