Science & Technology

SpaceX Launches US Military’s X-37B Drone on Secretive Mission

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:02 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:53 pm EST
SpaceX Launches US Military’s X-37B Drone on Secretive Mission

The US military’s enigmatic X-37B drone, designed by United Launch Alliance—a collaboration between Boeing and Lockheed Martin—launched successfully aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This pivotal event, which took place on December 29, 2023, at 8:07 pm Eastern Time, was originally scheduled for December 7 but was delayed due to undisclosed reasons.

X-37B: A Miniature Space Shuttle

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, in service since 2010, closely resembles a mini version of the now-retired manned space shuttles. This compact spacecraft, approximately the size of a small bus with a length of 30 feet and a 15-foot wingspan, is powered by solar panels. This seventh mission marks the first time the X-37B is being launched on a Falcon Heavy, one of the most potent operational rockets, capable of transporting significant payloads into space.

A Journey into the Unknown

The details about the drone’s destination and specific objectives of the USSF-52 mission have been tightly under wraps. However, according to the US Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, this mission includes multiple experiments in new orbital regimes and space domain awareness technologies. A key part of the mission is studying radiation effects on various materials, continuing the X-37B’s established history of conducting experiments for NASA concerning radiation’s impact on seeds and other materials.

Rivalry in the Stars

The successful launch of the X-37B comes in the backdrop of China’s deployment of its own secretive robotic space plane, Shenlong. Aimed at verifying reusable technology and conducting space science experiments, Shenlong is seen as part of the escalating rivalry in the space sector. The X-37B, having already traveled more than 1.3 billion miles during its 3,774 days in space, sets a high bar for endurance and technological capability.

In conclusion, the X-37B’s successful launch signifies a crucial step in advancing the performance, efficiency, and safety of air and space vehicles. As the X-37B embarks on its seventh mission, the world watches with bated breath, awaiting the results of its groundbreaking experiments and the implications they hold for future space exploration.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

