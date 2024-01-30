Southampton Council's Closure of On-site Restaurants Sparks Controversy

In a move deemed controversial by many, Southampton City Council's decision to close on-site restaurants at two council-owned housing complexes, Erskine and Potters Court, has stirred a wave of discontent among its residents. The complexes, primarily occupied by the elderly and disabled, have relied heavily on these facilities for their daily meals.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Extension of Contract

The council initially planned to terminate the contract with City Catering by October 31, 2023, as a cost-cutting measure. The rationale behind the decision was the apparent underutilization of the restaurants. However, the move faced staunch opposition from residents who found themselves heavily reliant on these amenities. This backlash led to a three-month extension of the contract until January 31, 2024, allowing for a reassessment of the situation.

Catering Crisis Looms as Deadline Nears

As the extended deadline loomed, the council found itself in a bind. With City Catering unwilling to extend the contract further, residents expressed their frustration at the council's lack of forward planning. Adding to the voices of discontent was a Conservative councillor who hailed City Catering's accommodating nature and expressed apprehension about the imminent transition.

Interim Solution & Future Plans

Responding to the growing public outcry, Southampton City Council announced an interim on-site catering solution. This temporary service, they assured, will cater to residents seven days a week. Simultaneously, they are actively reviewing new caterer applications with a view to appoint a suitable provider. The council also expressed its commitment to working closely with the community to ensure a smooth transition and minimal disruption to services.