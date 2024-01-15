South Yorkshire's Mayor and Doncaster Council Push for DSA Reopening Amidst Challenges

South Yorkshire's Mayor, Oliver Coppard, is joining forces with Doncaster Council in a bid to revive the Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), closed since November due to sustained financial losses. The council is intending to lease the airport and is currently in the hunt for an appropriate operator. The second stage of negotiations with four potential investors is underway, with the goal of finalizing an agreement by March 2024.

Seeking Financial Support

The council has sought financial aid from the £138m Gainshare fund, a part of South Yorkshire's devolution agreement with the government, to support the airport's reopening. This includes substantial reinstatement costs for infrastructure and staffing. The Peel Group, citing low passenger numbers and operating losses, closed the airport. DSA handled a record 1.4m passengers in 2019, but only 403,869 utilized the airport in the 12 months ending in March 2022, recording an operating loss of £4.3m.

Economic Impact and Urgency

The airport's resurrection is seen as economically advantageous for the region. It previously generated about £108m annually and could potentially provide a £2bn boost and support 5,000 direct jobs if a long-term expansion is realized. However, the Civil Aviation Authority is contemplating the removal of the site's controlled airspace, essential for commercial flights, adding urgency to the council's efforts to secure an operator as swiftly as possible.