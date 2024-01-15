en English
Business

South West Water Criticized for Poor Drought Management

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
South West Water Criticized for Poor Drought Management

South West Water (SWW), an England-based water supply company, has come under fire from the Environment Agency for its poor management and opacity regarding drought projections and risks to water supply during the summer of 2022. In an email obtained by Greenpeace, the Environment Agency lambasted SWW for not being ‘drought ready,’ leading to a hasty search for new water sources and permits amidst the drought conditions.

Scrutiny on South West Water Intensifies

Owned by Pennon Group, SWW is currently under investigation by Ofwat, the water services regulation authority, for allegedly providing inaccurate information on water leakage and consumption. The company is one of six being scrutinized for possible violations of sewage regulations. This comes after the company received fines for pollution offences. Despite reporting a pre-tax loss, SWW controversially increased its dividend payout.

Water Security Issues in England and Wales

Contributing to the water security issues, no new reservoirs have been built in England and Wales for the past 30 years. This, coupled with population growth, has significantly strained water resources. During the drought in 2022, SWW extracted additional water from the Lower Tamar lake, a move that likely had repercussions on protected sites and species.

South West Water’s Future Plans

The company has put forth a proposal for a 22% increase in bills by 2030, arguing that it prioritizes environmental protection. The company has rejected accusations of inadequate drought preparedness. Both Ofwat and the Environment Agency, while acknowledging SWW’s underpreparedness for the drought, have noted the company’s recent investments aimed at enhancing its resilience for the future.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

