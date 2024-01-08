South Wales Argus Celebrates New Arrivals with Weekly Birth Announcements

Welcoming a newborn is a beautiful and momentous occasion, and the South Wales Argus has found a unique way to share this joy with the community. The local newspaper has introduced a New Arrivals page, where recent births are announced every Monday. Parents can now share the delightful news of their newborns’ arrival by visiting the website and filling out a simple Q&A. The page is fast becoming a cherished space where community members can celebrate new life together.

Welcoming New Life

Among the recent announcements, a few stand out. One such announcement is of Cora Ann Conlon, born to proud parents Zoe Trythall and Gerwyn Conlon in Abertillery. The little one will be growing up with her siblings Ada Gail, Ellie, and Ashleigh, in a home that’s surely filled with love and joy.

A Tribute in a Name

Another noteworthy mention is of Malachi Kayden Price. Born to Rickayah and Michael Price from Trevethin, the little warrior endured a 30-hour labor and is currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). His name, Malachi, was chosen as a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, Sally-Ann Price, keeping her memory alive with every mention of his name.

New Arrivals Celebrating Life

Ryleigh-Jai Heames, born to Alysha Hurley and Jack Heames in Bettws, Newport, is another new addition to the family. George Alexander Crandon, born to Miriam Crandon in Caldicot, was welcomed with open arms by his excited 2-year-old sister Darcy. And finally, adding to the holiday cheer, Mabel Dolly Watkins arrived just in time for Christmas. She was born to Georgia Fitzgerald and James Watkins in Pontypool, adding another spark of joy to the festive season.

The South Wales Argus’ New Arrivals page not only celebrates new life but also strengthens the sense of community. By sharing these heartwarming announcements, the newspaper ensures that every new arrival is acknowledged and celebrated, and every family’s joy is multiplied.