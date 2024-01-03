South Tyneside Launches Initiative for Disabled, Elderly, and Single Parents’ Employment

South Tyneside, a region with a high percentage of disabled individuals, is demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity by hosting an unprecedented event targeted at empowering disabled individuals, those over 50, and single parents to re-enter the workforce. The North East of England, where South Tyneside is located, has the highest percentage of disabled people in the nation, sitting at 21.2%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Unveiling an Empowering Initiative

The Department for Work and Pensions has taken a pivotal role in organizing this event in South Shields, a town in South Tyneside. By providing a platform for advice on resuming employment, the department aims to bridge the gap between these groups and the labour market. The event is scheduled to be held at South Shields Town Hall on January 25.

A Beacon of Hope and Guidance

The event promises to be a rich source of guidance, featuring employers, training providers, and disability services and charities. It is designed to cater to different groups, with dedicated time slots for those aged 50 and older, individuals with childcare responsibilities or lone parents, and a quieter slot for those with additional needs such as anxiety, autism, and ADHD.

Open to All, Aimed at Empowerment

The event is open to all, with the general public welcome to attend between 11 am and 1:30 pm. Those interested in attending can obtain more information by contacting their local Jobcentre or work coach. The South Tyneside event is not just an initiative, it is an embodiment of the region’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment.