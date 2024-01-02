South Leeds Police Praise Partnerships in New Year Message

As the New Year dawns, the South Leeds police force extends its warm greetings to the community and expresses gratitude to partnership agencies for their instrumental roles in ensuring community safety. The force praises the diligent efforts of the Leeds anti-social behaviour team and problem-solving group in addressing key issues in the Beeston & Holbeck ward. These interventions were based on concerns raised by local residents and councillors, demonstrating a responsive and effective community-oriented approach to policing.

Effective Partnerships and Community Engagement

South Leeds police encourage continued reporting of issues through various channels, including the 101 system, Crimestoppers, and 999 for emergencies. They underline the importance of community participation in maintaining safety and order, and reassure residents that every concern reported is taken seriously and acted upon. The police force highlights significant progress in combating the anti-social use of off-road vehicles, particularly in Middleton and Belle Isle. This success is attributed to concerted efforts from the police, local communities, and partner agencies.

Targeted Operations and Enforcement

Another achievement was the reduction of disruptive ‘Car meets’ through targeted operations. The police issued tickets for various offences, demonstrating a firm stance against activities that disrupt the peace and safety of the community. These operations underline the force’s commitment to proactive and strategic enforcement to prevent and deter crime.

Community Communication and Financial Challenges

The South Leeds neighbourhood team maintains a dedicated social media account to keep residents informed about police activity and community engagement opportunities. These include contact points and meetings where residents can voice their concerns and contribute ideas for community improvement. The article also raises concerns about the financial challenges faced by South Leeds Life, a local newspaper published by a not-for-profit social enterprise. Rising print costs are threatening its operations, potentially affecting a key source of local news and information for South Leeds residents.