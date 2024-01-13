en English
South Cambridgeshire District Council Proposes £20M Loan to Combat Homelessness

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
South Cambridgeshire District Council Proposes £20M Loan to Combat Homelessness

South Cambridgeshire District Council has put forward a resolution to extend a £20 million loan to its housing arm, Ermine Street Housing. The purpose of this loan is the acquisition of additional houses, which will be used to provide temporary accommodation for the homeless. This strategic move is designed to decrease the council’s dependence on high-cost bed and breakfast accommodations for homeless individuals. Furthermore, it seeks to bolster the supply of quality private rented homes within the locality.

Ermine Street Housing: A Boon for the Homeless

Ermine Street Housing has an existing portfolio of around 530 properties. Over the past ten years, it has been granted a £100 million loan. The company also leases properties from the Ministry of Defence. The proposed new funding injection is expected to mitigate homelessness and generate income for the council. This projection is supported by the £3.6 million income generated last year and the forecasted £4.25 million for the current year.

Boosting Quality Private Rented Homes

The initiative by the South Cambridgeshire District Council is not just a solution to the immediate problem of homelessness. It is a longer-term strategy that will ensure a steady supply of good quality private rented homes in the district. This approach addresses the pressing need for such housing, providing vital frontline services that residents want and need, while maintaining financial security.

Final Decision Pending

The proposal to approve the loan will be considered by the council’s various committees, with the final decision slated for February. It’s worth noting that the South Cambridgeshire District Council manages approximately 5,500 council houses. The council established Ermine Street Housing to participate in the private sector and create an additional revenue source, thus working towards a more sustainable future for the homeless and the district at large.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

