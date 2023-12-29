en English
Society

Sophie Winkleman Reveals King Charles III’s Nocturnal Habits and Her Close Ties with Royals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:12 am EST
Sophie Winkleman Reveals King Charles III’s Nocturnal Habits and Her Close Ties with Royals

English actress Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, has provided an intimate look into the private life of King Charles III, revealing his nocturnal habits and dedication to correspondence. Winkleman’s candid interview with Tatler magazine for the February issue not only offered a peek into royal life but also highlighted her close ties with several members of the royal family. However, she noted the difficulty of spending time with Prince William and Kate Middleton due to their hectic schedules and residence outside London.

An Uncommon Bond with the Royals

Despite her celebrity status, Winkleman enjoys a unique relationship with the royal family that has given her firsthand insight into their personalities and lifestyles. Among her close acquaintances are Sophie Edinburgh, Sarah Chatto, Zara Tindall, the York sisters, Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Sarah Ferguson, and the Kents and Gloucesters. She expressed particular fondness for King Charles III, whom she described as a ‘very dear friend’.

King Charles III: A Night Owl

One of the most intriguing revelations from Winkleman’s interview is the discovery that King Charles III is a night owl. According to Winkleman, the king often stays up until 4 am, dedicating his nights to writing letters after a day’s work and a quick supper. She lauded his commitment to various issues and his ability to formulate effective solutions. This revelation offers a fresh perspective on the monarch, who is known for his dedication to public service.

Sophie Winkleman’s Continued Acting Career

Winkleman is internationally recognized for her role in the British TV series ‘Peep Show’ and has continued to pursue her acting career even after marrying into royalty. She recently appeared in the movie ‘Wonka’, starring alongside Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant. Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor, who is 53rd in line to the throne, have been married since 2009 and have two children together.

Society United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

