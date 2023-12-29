Sophie Winkleman credits Queen Elizabeth II for Recovery after 2017 Car Crash

In a revealing interview with Tatler magazine, Sophie Winkleman, daughter-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, has opened up about her close connections with the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth II, in particular, played a pivotal role in Winkleman’s recovery following a severe back injury sustained in a 2017 car crash.

The Queen suggested the Buckingham Palace swimming pool as a means for recovery, noting that swimming had assisted horses with similar injuries. This advice, Winkleman credits, was instrumental in her full recovery and subsequent return to her acting career, with roles in ‘Wonka’, ‘Sanditon’, and ‘Belgravia’.

A Royal Support System

Winkleman’s journey to recovery was not without a strong support system, primarily from the royal family. Prince Charles, she shares, sent meals while Prince William ensured she received good care. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, even visited her in the hospital. Winkleman’s relationships with the royals extend beyond this support, however. She describes them as fun, clever, and kind, sharing insights into her personal relationships with various members, including the King, whom she considers a dear friend who works tirelessly on his duties and causes.

Life as a Royal

Winkleman, who married Lord Frederick Windsor in 2009, also took the opportunity to reflect on her wedding. She recalled how her mother-in-law, Princess Michael of Kent, largely orchestrated the event. Winkleman also shared her experience living and working in Los Angeles, contrasting the positive attitude of American studios to the British approach.

During her wedding, Winkleman revealed that she didn’t know most of the attendees, as her mother-in-law, Princess Michael of Kent, managed everything, including selecting her dress. The lace-sleeved dress, designed by Anna Bystrova for Roza Couture, featured a silk voluminous skirt and a 10-foot detachable train, costing £5,000 (about $6,364). The reduced price was attributed to Princess Michael’s friendship with the designer, as reported by English for the Daily Mail.