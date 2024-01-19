Sophie Turner Drops Lawsuit, Co-parenting Agreement with Joe Jonas Approved

In a significant turn of events, 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner has dismissed her 'wrongful retention' lawsuit against her estranged husband, musician Joe Jonas. The lawsuit, which had accused Jonas of withholding their daughters' passports to prevent them from returning to the U.K., has been dropped with the consent of both parties. This move follows the approval of a co-parenting agreement in the U.K., facilitating an equal time-sharing of their children between the U.S. and the U.K.

Advertisment

Dismissal of Turner's Lawsuit

The legal dispute had centered around the couple's two daughters, who are dual citizens of both the U.S. and the U.K. Turner's lawsuit had alleged that Jonas intentionally kept the children in the U.S., hindering their return to their 'habitual residence of England.' However, a New York judge dismissed the lawsuit following a mutual agreement between the couple and the approval of a 'parenting plan' in a British court.

Co-parenting Plan

Advertisment

The resolution came after the stars signed a memorandum of understanding and the said 'parenting plan' in October. A U.K. judge later ratified a consent order associated with this plan on January 11th. This agreement now allows the children to spend equal time in both the U.S. and the U.K., clearing the path for the couple's divorce proceedings to move forward in Florida.

Looking Back at Turner and Jonas' Relationship

Turner and Jonas, who met in 2016, tied the knot in two ceremonies in 2019. Their daughters were born in the U.S. in 2020 and 2022. Jonas had filed for divorce last year, citing the 'irretrievably broken' state of their marriage. The couple had made their split public via a joint statement on social media. With the lawsuit now dismissed, Turner and Jonas seem set to navigate their future as co-parents.