Soothills Bakery’s Locks Heath Outlet Announces Permanent Closure

With a heavy heart, the community staple, Soothills Bakery at the Locks Heath Shopping Village, has made public its plans to permanently close on Saturday, February 3, 2024. This decision has been chalked up to both personal and business reasons. The farewell note was delivered through social media, where the bakery didn’t miss out on expressing its profound gratitude towards its staff, the shopping center’s workforce, and the loyal clientele that stood by it for more than three decades.

Soothills Bakery: A Tradition of Quality

Over the years, Soothills Bakery has cultivated a reputation for quality that has resonated well with its customers. Their artisanal bread, pastries, and bespoke cakes have been a hit among the community, turning many customers into regulars. Even as they announce their closure, the legacy they leave behind in Locks Heath will be remembered fondly by many.

The Journey Continues

Despite the closure of the Locks Heath outlet, the bakery reaffirms its commitment to continue serving its customers through its two other locations in Fareham and Portchester. The Portchester branch is the newest addition to the Soothills Bakery chain, having opened its doors recently, on October 13, 2023.

Community Reaction

The news of the imminent closure has stirred mixed emotions among the community members. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment, while some shared their fond memories associated with the bakery. The announcement has indeed underscored the bakery’s integral role within the community and the void it would leave upon its departure.