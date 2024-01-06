en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Somerset Skills and Learning to Launch Spanish Language Courses

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
Somerset Skills and Learning to Launch Spanish Language Courses

In an effort to foster multilingual proficiency, Somerset Skills and Learning (SSL) is launching Spanish language courses at the Wellington Baptist Church Hall, Silver Street, Somerset. The initiative is aimed at those interested in learning Spanish, with eligibility criteria set for aspirants over 19 years, unemployed, earning less than £25,000 annually, residing in Somerset, and having resided in the UK for at least three years or possessing refugee status.

Course Details and Schedule

The program is set to kick off with a starter course on January 18. This will consist of six two-hour sessions, designed to introduce the basics of the Spanish language. Following this, a developer course is scheduled to start on March 21, and an enhancer course is planned for June 6. These courses will delve deeper into the language, aiming to provide a more comprehensive understanding and proficiency.

Discover Spain Workshop

As a part of the educational initiative, a Discover Spain workshop is also on the agenda. Slated for two weeks in July, the workshop will provide an immersive experience, further enriching the students’ understanding of the language and culture.

Taught by a Native Speaker

Adding authenticity to the program, the courses will be instructed by a native Spanish speaker. This unique aspect ensures a focus on everyday practical usage and real-life situations, providing learners an opportunity to grasp the nuances of the language beyond textbook knowledge.

Those eager to enhance their language skills and learn more about Spanish culture can visit the SSL website or contact them via phone for more information or to enroll in the courses.

0
Education Spain United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Indian Defence Minister Sanctions Additional NCC Units in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
In a significant move of strategic importance, the Indian Defence Ministry has announced the establishment of four additional units of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. This monumental decision, sanctioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aims to bolster the NCC presence in these regions and engage
Indian Defence Minister Sanctions Additional NCC Units in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
9 mins ago
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
Shifting Attitudes: UK Parents Question Daily School Attendance
20 mins ago
Shifting Attitudes: UK Parents Question Daily School Attendance
Teenager Dies from Injuries After Gasoline Barrel Explosion: A Stark Reminder of Risks
5 mins ago
Teenager Dies from Injuries After Gasoline Barrel Explosion: A Stark Reminder of Risks
Bridging Academia and Politics: Hartford Conference to Foster Science-Informed Policies
8 mins ago
Bridging Academia and Politics: Hartford Conference to Foster Science-Informed Policies
Meadowood Transformation: A Park Honoring Agricultural Heritage and Martin Luther King Jr.
8 mins ago
Meadowood Transformation: A Park Honoring Agricultural Heritage and Martin Luther King Jr.
Latest Headlines
World News
Kaizer Chiefs Set Sights on 2024 Success: A Vision Beyond Trophies
1 min
Kaizer Chiefs Set Sights on 2024 Success: A Vision Beyond Trophies
Transport Unions Announce Strike Amidst Unmet Demands; Government Reacts
1 min
Transport Unions Announce Strike Amidst Unmet Demands; Government Reacts
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
3 mins
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
3 mins
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
3 mins
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
4 mins
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
4 mins
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
Iowa's House File 718: A New Law with Unforeseen Consequences
4 mins
Iowa's House File 718: A New Law with Unforeseen Consequences
U.S. Leaders Reach Spending Agreement Impacting IRS for 2024 Fiscal Year
4 mins
U.S. Leaders Reach Spending Agreement Impacting IRS for 2024 Fiscal Year
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app