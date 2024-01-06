Somerset Skills and Learning to Launch Spanish Language Courses

In an effort to foster multilingual proficiency, Somerset Skills and Learning (SSL) is launching Spanish language courses at the Wellington Baptist Church Hall, Silver Street, Somerset. The initiative is aimed at those interested in learning Spanish, with eligibility criteria set for aspirants over 19 years, unemployed, earning less than £25,000 annually, residing in Somerset, and having resided in the UK for at least three years or possessing refugee status.

Course Details and Schedule

The program is set to kick off with a starter course on January 18. This will consist of six two-hour sessions, designed to introduce the basics of the Spanish language. Following this, a developer course is scheduled to start on March 21, and an enhancer course is planned for June 6. These courses will delve deeper into the language, aiming to provide a more comprehensive understanding and proficiency.

Discover Spain Workshop

As a part of the educational initiative, a Discover Spain workshop is also on the agenda. Slated for two weeks in July, the workshop will provide an immersive experience, further enriching the students’ understanding of the language and culture.

Taught by a Native Speaker

Adding authenticity to the program, the courses will be instructed by a native Spanish speaker. This unique aspect ensures a focus on everyday practical usage and real-life situations, providing learners an opportunity to grasp the nuances of the language beyond textbook knowledge.

Those eager to enhance their language skills and learn more about Spanish culture can visit the SSL website or contact them via phone for more information or to enroll in the courses.