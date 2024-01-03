en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Somerset in 2024: Echoes of 2014 Flooding and the New Threat of Storm Henk

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Somerset in 2024: Echoes of 2014 Flooding and the New Threat of Storm Henk

The dawn of 2024 has ushered in intense weather conditions, a chilling reflection of the notorious Somerset floods of January 2014 that etched a painful mark of destruction and turmoil. A decade ago, the lack of dredging of key rivers had been pinpointed as the culprit behind the flooding catastrophe, a nightmare that appears to be resurfacing.

The Plight of Muchelney

The quaint village of Muchelney, nestled near Langport, bore the brunt of the deluge, with its residents marooned and forced to rely on boats for mobility as water levels menacingly climbed up to 11 feet. The Burnham Area Rescue Boat volunteers emerged as unsung heroes, ferrying essential supplies to the cut-off villagers amidst the crisis.

Voices for Dredging

Locals such as Ian Birrell, a self-employed carpenter, voiced out the urgency of ramped-up dredging efforts to stave off such disasters, highlighting the glaring disparity in the protection accorded to different regions. Somerset County Councillor Derek Yeomans echoed the plea for dredging, pointing to the insufficient funding earmarked for maintenance and a gross underestimation of the frequency of such flooding events.

The Stand of Officials

South-West MEP Graham Watson underscored the imperative to reinstate annual dredging in the interest of community safety. The Environment Agency, having discontinued annual dredging 18 years ago, admitted the diminished effectiveness of dredging due to the rivers’ tidal nature, and had initiated interim measures to tackle ‘pinch points’ while mulling over long-term solutions. Somerset County Council, on its part, had set aside funds for both flood victims and river dredging in a bid to curb the risk of future flooding.

Storm Henk: A Fresh Challenge

The advent of the newly named storm, Storm Henk, is spelling disaster for Somerset, with torrential rain and powerful gusts of wind whipping up chaos. The Met Office has put out a stark ‘danger to life’ warning, with a spate of flood alerts ringing alarm bells across the region. The Washford River, in particular, has been slapped with a flood warning, and numerous roads have been shuttered due to inundation. Tragedy struck in Gloucestershire when a man from Bath lost his life after his car was flattened by a tree during Storm Henk. In the Taunton area, reports of power outages have added to the gloom.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround

By Salman Khan

Worcester Grapples with Traffic Congestion due to Simultaneous Roadworks

By Quadri Adejumo

Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool

By Salman Khan

ZSL London Zoo Wraps Up Annual Inventory Amid Conservation Efforts

By BNN Correspondents

A Royal Balance: The Cambridge Children's Normal Life and Queen Margre ...
@Society · 5 mins
A Royal Balance: The Cambridge Children's Normal Life and Queen Margre ...
heart comment 0
Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Smethers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Smethers
Aldi UK Donates 1.5 Million Meals During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Aldi UK Donates 1.5 Million Meals During Festive Season
Merton’s Historic Canons House Redevelopment: High Hopes, Harsh Realities

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Merton's Historic Canons House Redevelopment: High Hopes, Harsh Realities
Extended Closure of North Town Bridge in Taunton for Refurbishment Works

By Saboor Bayat

Extended Closure of North Town Bridge in Taunton for Refurbishment Works
Latest Headlines
World News
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
28 seconds
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
32 seconds
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
38 seconds
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
1 min
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
1 min
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
2 mins
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
2 mins
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
2 mins
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
3 mins
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
10 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
25 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app