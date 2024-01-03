Somerset in 2024: Echoes of 2014 Flooding and the New Threat of Storm Henk

The dawn of 2024 has ushered in intense weather conditions, a chilling reflection of the notorious Somerset floods of January 2014 that etched a painful mark of destruction and turmoil. A decade ago, the lack of dredging of key rivers had been pinpointed as the culprit behind the flooding catastrophe, a nightmare that appears to be resurfacing.

The Plight of Muchelney

The quaint village of Muchelney, nestled near Langport, bore the brunt of the deluge, with its residents marooned and forced to rely on boats for mobility as water levels menacingly climbed up to 11 feet. The Burnham Area Rescue Boat volunteers emerged as unsung heroes, ferrying essential supplies to the cut-off villagers amidst the crisis.

Voices for Dredging

Locals such as Ian Birrell, a self-employed carpenter, voiced out the urgency of ramped-up dredging efforts to stave off such disasters, highlighting the glaring disparity in the protection accorded to different regions. Somerset County Councillor Derek Yeomans echoed the plea for dredging, pointing to the insufficient funding earmarked for maintenance and a gross underestimation of the frequency of such flooding events.

The Stand of Officials

South-West MEP Graham Watson underscored the imperative to reinstate annual dredging in the interest of community safety. The Environment Agency, having discontinued annual dredging 18 years ago, admitted the diminished effectiveness of dredging due to the rivers’ tidal nature, and had initiated interim measures to tackle ‘pinch points’ while mulling over long-term solutions. Somerset County Council, on its part, had set aside funds for both flood victims and river dredging in a bid to curb the risk of future flooding.

Storm Henk: A Fresh Challenge

The advent of the newly named storm, Storm Henk, is spelling disaster for Somerset, with torrential rain and powerful gusts of wind whipping up chaos. The Met Office has put out a stark ‘danger to life’ warning, with a spate of flood alerts ringing alarm bells across the region. The Washford River, in particular, has been slapped with a flood warning, and numerous roads have been shuttered due to inundation. Tragedy struck in Gloucestershire when a man from Bath lost his life after his car was flattened by a tree during Storm Henk. In the Taunton area, reports of power outages have added to the gloom.