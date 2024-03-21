Somerset Duo Wins 2024 Combat Stress Award for Veteran Mental Health Advocacy

An ex-navy mechanic, Cris Lovett, and his wife Jane from Weston-super-Mare have been recognized as Regional Fundraisers of the Year 2024 by Combat Stress, highlighting their exceptional contributions to veteran mental health. Their journey with Combat Stress began in 2017, aiming to lift the spirits of fellow veterans battling mental health issues. Cris, who encountered his own struggles with PTSD following a traumatic robbery, found solace and purpose in aiding others facing similar battles.

Raising Awareness and Funds

Since committing to support Combat Stress, the Lovetts have embarked on numerous initiatives to elevate the charity’s mission. Jane's participation in 10k runs and half-marathons, including an impressive streak of four races in six weeks post the final COVID-19 lockdown, played a significant role in their fundraising efforts. Their dedication was not only financial but also about fostering a community of support, culminating in their notable involvement in the National Armed Forces Day celebrations in Falmouth.

Impact and Recognition

The couple's relentless drive to make a difference has not gone unnoticed. Their surprise upon receiving the award underscores their humility and genuine commitment to the cause. "We were gobsmacked when we found out we'd won this award," Mr. Lovett shared, emphasizing that their motivation was never for accolades but for the welfare of fellow veterans. This accolade serves as a testament to their hard work and the profound impact of community-driven support in addressing veteran mental health challenges.

A Continued Mission

Robert Marsh, director of fundraising at Combat Stress, lauded the Lovetts for their indispensable role in aiding the UK's most comprehensive veteran mental health treatment service. Their story is a beacon of hope and an inspiration for others to join in the vital work of supporting our veterans. As the Lovetts plan to persist in their advocacy, their journey symbolizes the power of community and compassion in tackling the pervasive issue of mental health among veterans.

The Lovetts' story is more than just an award; it's a call to action for communities everywhere to recognize and support the mental health struggles of those who have served. Their dedication exemplifies how individual efforts can aggregate into substantial support for our veterans, ensuring they receive the care and understanding they deserve. As we reflect on their achievements, it's clear that the battle against mental health stigma and the journey towards healing is a collective endeavor, one that requires each of us to play a part.