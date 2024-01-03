SolGold PLC Provides Update on Share Options Scheme: No New Securities Issued

On the trading floors of the London Stock Exchange, SolGold PLC, an ambitious mining firm, has issued an update on its Options over Ordinary Shares scheme. The scheme, which has been operational since June 28, 2023, and was last updated on December 28, 2023, traces its roots back to SolGold’s acquisition of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.

A Note on the Scheme

The scheme focuses on options that were exchanged for options granted by Cornerstone to its directors, employees, and consultants. This strategic move was a key part of SolGold’s acquisition process of Cornerstone, a move that signaled SolGold’s commitment to growth and expansion.

Current State of the Scheme

As per the latest update, the balance of unallotted securities under the scheme remains at 33,778,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each. During the reported period, SolGold refrained from issuing or allotting any new securities under the scheme. This means that the total number of shares available under the scheme that have not yet been issued or allotted, remains unchanged at the end of the period.

Reaching Out for Information

For those seeking further clarification or details, Ryan Wilson serves as a point of contact. As the go-to representative for this information, Wilson can be reached directly via the provided telephone number.

This latest development has been disseminated by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. It is noteworthy that this information has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, adding a layer of credibility and assurance for all stakeholders.