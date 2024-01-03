en English
Business

SolGold PLC Provides Update on Share Options Scheme: No New Securities Issued

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
SolGold PLC Provides Update on Share Options Scheme: No New Securities Issued

On the trading floors of the London Stock Exchange, SolGold PLC, an ambitious mining firm, has issued an update on its Options over Ordinary Shares scheme. The scheme, which has been operational since June 28, 2023, and was last updated on December 28, 2023, traces its roots back to SolGold’s acquisition of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.

A Note on the Scheme

The scheme focuses on options that were exchanged for options granted by Cornerstone to its directors, employees, and consultants. This strategic move was a key part of SolGold’s acquisition process of Cornerstone, a move that signaled SolGold’s commitment to growth and expansion.

Current State of the Scheme

As per the latest update, the balance of unallotted securities under the scheme remains at 33,778,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each. During the reported period, SolGold refrained from issuing or allotting any new securities under the scheme. This means that the total number of shares available under the scheme that have not yet been issued or allotted, remains unchanged at the end of the period.

Reaching Out for Information

For those seeking further clarification or details, Ryan Wilson serves as a point of contact. As the go-to representative for this information, Wilson can be reached directly via the provided telephone number.

This latest development has been disseminated by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. It is noteworthy that this information has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, adding a layer of credibility and assurance for all stakeholders.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

