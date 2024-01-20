Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations

Private members club Soho House has called off its much-anticipated expansion into Glasgow, marking a sudden end to a three-year development project. The club, renowned for its celebrity clientele, cited insurmountable constraints at the proposed site located at the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall near George Square. These limitations, particularly regarding the inclusion of fitness amenities like a gym, made it impossible for the venue to meet the high standards expected by Soho House members.

Ambitious Plans Thwarted

Despite securing a provisional premises license and teasing an opening for later this year, the plans were abruptly halted. The announcement came via an email to members on Friday evening, shattering the anticipation built up around the club's first venture into Scotland. The location's inability to support key amenities has been pinpointed as the primary reason for the cancellation.

Unmet Expectations

Members' expectations for a Soho House in Glasgow went beyond the ordinary. With membership fees ranging from £1300 per year for those under 27 to £2750 for older members, the club needed to provide a complete suite of facilities, including a gym, to justify its value proposition. The existing site's limitations made it impossible to deliver on this promise, leading to the decision to abandon the project.

Eye on the Future

Despite the unanticipated setback, Soho House remains undeterred in its pursuit of a venue in Glasgow. The club, which was first established in London's Soho district in 1995 and has since expanded globally to major cities like New York, Hong Kong, and Berlin, is determined to tap into Glasgow's vibrant creative energy and talent. The hunt for an alternative location, one that can accommodate the full range of facilities expected by its members, is already underway.