Sohei Nishino's Epic Dundee Diorama: 20,000 Photos, One City Unveiled at V&A

Sohei Nishino's latest creation, a vast diorama map of Dundee, is now the highlight of the V&A Dundee exhibition, showcasing the city through a unique blend of photography and collage. During a six-week exploration, Nishino captured 20,000 images across Dundee, immersing himself in its culture, architecture, and daily life. The resultant artwork, a five-metre-wide collage, intricately maps the city from various perspectives, offering viewers a novel insight into Dundee's landscape and community. Alongside Nishino's work, the exhibition features a rich selection of historic and contemporary photographs, illustrating the evolving dialogue between urban spaces and their photographic representations.